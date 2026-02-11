It doesn’t seem there’s any conspiracy

The vote is just a day away. During the 19-day campaign, violence has not been very significant. What do you expect the polling day to be like?
I think it will remain the same on polling day. The main parties here, BNP and Jamaat, are both exercising restraint. There have been problems in some places, but not on the scale seen in other elections. Rather, it can be said that the situation is better. I am hopeful that polling day will go well.
At different times, you have raised questions about the neutrality of the administration and the election commission. Jamaat and other parties have also raised questions in this regard. Do you have any doubts about the EC performing its duties neutrally?
I think that some of the allegations raised against the election commission are partly true and partly not so. So far, I have seen the election commission’s role as quite good. In terms of the administration, in my area and nearby, I am not seeing anything negative.
Do you fear any conspiracy surrounding the vote?
So far, I do not feel that way. I do not see any problem or feel anything of that sort.
Two issues have come to the fore in this election. One is the 1971 issue raised by you, regarding Jamaat-e-Islami’s opposition to independence. The other is extortion, raised by Jamaat. Which one do you think people are accepting?
How can I say that right now? Let the election take place first. Then you will understand what people are accepting. Those who think excluding 1971 actually did not believe in independence in the first place. I cannot think that people will accept them through their votes. Which one people accept will be clear in the election. However, I believe that the people of Bangladesh will accept independence.
During the campaign, there were allegations from your side about the use or misuse of religion. What has been your experience?
There has been some use (of religion), particularly among women. It has happened to some extent especially among those who are more religious. But we do not think it has happened in general. The way Jamaat conducts its campaign in the name of religion is not religion. It is politics.
Are you feeling any pressure on the ground?
No, no. There is no pressure. When has my situation ever been bad? It was a media-created story that my condition was bad. Jamaat created it, and you carried it. That was Jamaat’s strategy. Here, by the grace of Allah, my situation has never been bad.
If the election is fair, will you accept the results?
100 per cent. I see no reason not to accept them.