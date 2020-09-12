People are source of power of AL: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said his party is deeply rooted in the soil of this country as people are the source of power of AL, reports BSS.

“Awami League’s power does not grow out of barrel of gun rather people are the source of its power.

Awami League’s root is very deep in that soil,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a representatives’ conference of Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at the institute at Kakrail here.

He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises.