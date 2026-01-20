Candidates from all parties violating code of conduct

For the first time, political parties and candidates, while submitting nomination papers to contest the election, pledged to comply with the electoral code of conduct.

However, many are failing to honour that commitment. Candidates from almost all parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), are violating the code of conduct.

Polling for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election will be held on 12 February, with official campaigning scheduled to begin on 22 January. But, many candidates have started campaign across the country in breach of the rules. Campaigning is taking place both in constituencies and on online platforms.

So far, however, action for such violations has largely been limited to issuing show-cause notices and warnings. In a few cases, fines have been imposed. Conversely, in some instances, parties and candidates have questioned the authority of returning officers to issue show-cause notices.

Two executive magistrates have been deployed in each upazila from the day after the election schedule was announced to ensure compliance with the code of conduct on the ground. In addition, constituency-based electoral inquiry committees are operating in the field. At the local level, returning officers, executive magistrates and inquiry committees are primarily responsible for taking action over violations of the electoral code.