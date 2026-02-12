BNP chairman Tarique Rahman: Received some undesirable reports from different places, which are unacceptable

After casting his vote, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman said, “Today, the people of Bangladesh will exercise their rights and usher in a democratic Bangladesh.”

“I personally strongly believe that if people across Bangladesh come out today and exercise their rights by voting, Insha’Allah, any conspiracy can be thwarted,” he added.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks after voting at the Gulshan Model High School and College polling centre in Gulshan-2 this Thursday morning. He arrived at the centre around 9:30 am and spoke to reporters around 9:45 am.