Movement to continue until resignation of govt: AB Party

Leaders of Amar Bangladesh Party or AB Party on Monday said they would continue their movement to until resignation of the government.

They said this at a black-flag rally on the Bijoy 71 square in Dhaka. The party organised the event protesting the 12th parliamentary elections on ‘Felany Day’ that saw “extremely poor” voter turnout.

“No credible sources on the ground confirmed the voter turnout to have been more than 10 per cent, including some of the paid election observers,” said a media release of the party.