DUCSU election: Competition among 5 panels

Candidates of different student organisations and independent panels have submitted their nomination papers to compete in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and Hall Sangsad elections of Dhaka University.

Though campaigning has not started officially, election fervour has gripped the campus as the panels finalised their list of candidates.

The final list of candidates will be published at 4:00 pm on 26 August. Candidates can withdraw their names by 25 August. The competing candidates can run campaigns until 24 hours before the voting day.

The candidates, both from various panels and independent ones, crowded in front of the office of the Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU election on the third floor of the Senate Building of the university on Wednesday, the last day for submitting nomination papers.