DUCSU election: Competition among 5 panels
Last day to withdraw candidature 25 Aug
Voting on 9 September
5 panels support independent candidate Sanzida Ahmed Tonni
Candidates of different student organisations and independent panels have submitted their nomination papers to compete in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and Hall Sangsad elections of Dhaka University.
Though campaigning has not started officially, election fervour has gripped the campus as the panels finalised their list of candidates.
The final list of candidates will be published at 4:00 pm on 26 August. Candidates can withdraw their names by 25 August. The competing candidates can run campaigns until 24 hours before the voting day.
The candidates, both from various panels and independent ones, crowded in front of the office of the Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU election on the third floor of the Senate Building of the university on Wednesday, the last day for submitting nomination papers.
DUCSU election’s Chief Returning Officer Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin spoke to the media in the afternoon, after the deadline for submission of nomination papers.
He said that a total of 509 nomination papers had been submitted for 28 posts in the central parliament of DUCSU. Students had collected 658 nomination papers for different posts. That means, 149 nomination papers were not submitted.
In the evening, the university issued a press release stating that 1,427 nomination papers had been sold for 234 posts in 18 hall union. Of those, 1,109 were submitted.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Boishamyabirodhi Chhatra Sangsad (Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad) and Oporajeyo 71–Adamya 24 (joint panel of three left-leaning organisations) announced their panels.
Earlier, Protirodh Porshad (resistance council, a joint panel of seven left-leaning student organisations), Oikyabaddha Shikkharti Jote (Islami Chhatra Shibir), DU First (an independent panel led by Mahin Sarkar), DUCSU for Change, Vote for Change (Chhatra Odhikar Parishad), Chhatra Federation, Islami Chhatra Andolan and Sammilito Chhatra Oikya (independent panel) announced their panels.
In addition to the panels, many have purchased nomination papers to contest independently for different posts in DUCSU.
Among them, there is discussion on campus about Julius Caesar Talukdar, who has submitted his nomination for the post of VP. The reason is that he was once a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (now banned). Although various quarters demanded withdrawal of his candidacy, the university administration has kept his candidacy valid.
Besides, Chhatra Dal, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, the three left organisations, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and Islami Chhatra Andolan supported independent candidate Sanzida Ahmed Tonni for the post of Research and Publications Secretary of DUCSU. None of those panels nominated any candidate for that post.
Sanzida Ahmed Tonni sustained injuries during the July uprising. Her bloodied photograph became one of the iconic images of the uprising.
Prothom Alo correspondents spoke with leaders and activists of various student organisations as well as students from different departments and years on Wednesday.
According to them, although there are many panels and independent candidates, the main contest for the top three DUCSU posts could be among five panels. These are: Chhatra Dal, Boishamyabirodhi Chhatra Sangsad, Protirodh Porshod, Independent Students’ Unity and Oikyabaddha Shikkharti Jote. The reason is that these panels have more or less their own votes. Moreover, many familiar faces from various movements and struggles are in these panels.
Candidates in the 5 panels
After announcing the panel at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla of Dhaka University campus on Wednesday afternoon, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal candidates went to the Senate Building to submit nomination papers.
In the panel of Chhatra Dal, the VP candidate is Md Abidul Islam Khan. He is the Joint General Secretary of the Dhaka University unit of the JCD. For the post of GS (General Secretary), Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim and for AGS (Assistant General Secretary), Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed have been nominated.
Hamim is the convener of Chhatra Dal’s Kabi Jasimuddin Hall unit and Tanvir is the convener of Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit.
Later in the day, the candidates of the Boishamyabirodhi Chhatra Sangsad, supported by the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, submitted their nomination papers.
From the perspective of electoral strategy, some from the Student Council have become independent candidates.Abu Baker Majumdar, GS candidate from the anti-discrimination students’ council panel
Then they announced the panel at a press conference in front of the DU central library. In this panel, Abdul Kader, one of the frontline coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during the July uprising, has been nominated for the VP post, and another coordinator, Md Abu Baker Majumdar, has been nominated for GS post.
Kader is the convener of the university unit of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad while Baker is the central convener. Ashrefa Khatun, central spokesperson of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, will contest for AGS post from this panel.
Following the Boishamyabirodhi panel, candidates of Independent Students’ Unity submitted nomination papers in the Senate Building yesterday. From this panel, former spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Umama Fatema, is contesting for VP. For GS, nomination papers have been submitted by Khan Mahmudul Hasan, Al Sadi Bhuiyan and Mohiuddin Mujahid Mahi.
Sadi and Mahi are leaders of Dhaka University Journalists’ Association. Sadi is the immediate past president of the association and Mahi is the current president.
From this panel, Jahed Ahmed has submitted nomination papers for the AGS post. However, until yesterday, the Independent Students’ Unity could not announce its panel. They may announce the panel today, Thursday.
In the Protirodh Porshod, supported by seven left-leaning student organisations, Sheikh Tasnim Afroze has been nominated for VP post. She was elected VP of Shamsun Nahar Hall union through an independent panel against Chhatra League in the 2019 DUCSU election. The GS candidate of this panel is Meghmallar Bosu, president of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Union. He has gained popularity as an orator. And for AGS, the candidate is Jabir Ahmed Jubel, central general secretary of Biplobi Chhatra Moitri. He was tortured in various movements during the Awami League regime.
This time no single panel will win. I will vote based on personal image and efficiency of work. If any candidate tries to dominate, students will not accept that. Those who promise that the culture of ‘gono room’ and ‘guest room’ will not return in residential halls, students will choose them.SM Rafizul Islam, a student of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research, DU
For the Oikyabaddha Shikkharti Jote, supported by Chhatra Shibir, the VP candidate is Md Abu Shadik Kayem. He is the central publication secretary of the organisation. From this panel, for GS, the candidate is SM Forhad, president of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Dhaka University unit. For AGS, the Shibir candidate is Mohiuddin Khan, secretary of the university unit of the organisation.
DUCSU election at the centre of discussion
Currently, the main subject of discussion at the campus hangouts, including residential halls and academic buildings, is the DUCSU election. Analyses on the personal image, experience and activities of the candidates have been going on in various discussions. The role of candidates in the July uprising is also being discussed.
Prothom Alo correspondents visited six residential halls of the university and spoke to 12 students yesterday. The students said that they do not want to return to the culture of “gono rooms” and “guest rooms” as was in the Awami League era.
“Gono rooms” and “guest rooms” were places where Chhatra League leaders and activists used to torture general students.
Now the general students want leadership in the student union that will work on the problems and crises of students. In this case, they are keeping independent candidates somewhat ahead. Alongside, candidates with clean images from political panels are also on the students’ preference list.
In the halls, it was seen that even though campaigning has not officially started, many candidates are going to hall shops, reading rooms and canteens asking for support from students in their favour and giving various promises.
When asked, SM Rafizul Islam, a student of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research, told Prothom Alo, “This time no single panel will win. I will vote based on personal image and efficiency of work. If any candidate tries to dominate, students will not accept that. Those who promise that the culture of ‘gono room’ and ‘guest room’ will not return in residential halls, students will choose them.”
Importance of universality
Examining the lists of candidates from different panels, it is seen that everyone has tried to show their panel as “inclusive”. For this reason, almost all have tried to ensure participation of students from ethnic minorities and women in their panels.
In this context, leaders of various student organisations said that since a large number of voters (47.52 per cent) are female and many students from different minority communities are also voters, they have tried to make their panels as universal as possible.
For example, Islami Chhatra Shibir, known as a religion-based student organisation, has nominated a student from an ethnic minority (Sorbo Mitra Chakma) as a member candidate in their panel.
Apart from him, four female students (Fatema Tasnim Juma, Umme Salma, Sabikun Nahar Tamanna and Afsana Akter) have been included in their panel. In Shibir’s panel, Khan Jasim has been nominated for International Affairs Secretary; he lost one eye in the July movement. Among the member candidates from this panel is Raisul Islam, who is visually impaired.
In the Chhatra Dal panel, a student named Chim Chimya Chakma has been nominated for Sports Affairs Secretary. A student from a minority community, Nityananda Paul, has also been nominated. Two female students, Chemon Faria Islam and Meherunnesa Keya, have also been nominated. A visually impaired student, Ibnu Ahmed, has also been included in the Chhatra Dal panel.
In the anti-discrimination students’ council panel, five female students have been nominated. They are: Mitu Akter, Anika Tahsina, Taposi Rabeya, Rawnak Jahan and Mahfuza Nowar Nowrin.
In the Protirodh Porshod, including the VP, 11 of the candidates are women. And three are students from ethnic minorities.
Allegation of violation of code of conduct
On the last day of submitting nomination papers on Wednesday, some candidates of the DUCSU election went to the office of the Chief Returning Officer almost in a procession or in groups. Several candidates of different panels went with more than five supporters.
In the code of conduct of DUCSU and hall union elections, it is mentioned that during collection and submission of nomination papers, no procession or rally can be held. A candidate cannot collect or submit nomination papers with more than five supporters.
At the time of panel announcement yesterday afternoon, Abu Baker Majumdar, GS candidate of the anti-discrimination students’ council, complained that Chhatra Dal’s GS candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari had violated the electoral code of conduct by going to submit nomination papers with many supporters. But the university administration did not take any action against him. Baker termed this as ‘partiality’ of the administration.
At the briefing of the Chief Returning Officer of the DUCSU election, questions were asked about various incidents of violation of the code of conduct.
In reply he said that candidates have been warned based on the complaints of violation of the code of conduct that were received. Candidates have accepted that.
Multiple candidates for the same post
The anti-discrimination students’ council, supported by the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, has nominated Ashrefa Khatun for AGS. But yesterday, nomination papers were also submitted by Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury, chief organiser of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, for the same post.
Not only Tahmid, several other leaders of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad have been competing for various posts of DUCSU. Some have also resigned from the organisation because of internal conflicts over nominations.
From the panel of the anti-discrimination students’ council, Hasibul Islam has been nominated for the post of Liberation War and Democratic Movement Affairs Secretary. Abu Sayeed, joint secretary of the university unit of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, is also contesting for this post.
Muktosen Moktar has submitted a nomination paper as an independent candidate for VP of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall Union. He resigned from the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad.
In the same way, resigning from the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Azizul Haque has become an independent candidate for VP of Surja Sen Hall Union. Besides them, news has been received that several other leaders of the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad have become independent candidates.
When asked about this on Wednesday, Abu Baker Majumdar, GS candidate from the anti-discrimination students’ council panel, told Prothom Alo, “From the perspective of electoral strategy, some from the Student Council have become independent candidates.”