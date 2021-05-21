“Physicians are worried over Khaleda Zia’s heart and kidney problems”

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia has been improving but the physicians are worried over her heart and kidney problems.

The BNP chairperson is admitted at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital.

Speaking at a discussion meeting of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal on Friday, Fakhrul said she had visited Khaleda Zia on Thursday night.

“The news I got from the physicians is that her oxygen saturation is good now, her temperature is normal and she has no breathing difficulties,” Fakhrul said.

“But her heart and kidney were affected a due to post-Covid complications. The physicians are worried over this. They are working on these complications,” he said.