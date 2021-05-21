“Physicians are worried over Khaleda Zia’s heart and kidney problems”

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia has been improving but the physicians are worried over her heart and kidney problems.
The BNP chairperson is admitted at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital.
Speaking at a discussion meeting of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal on Friday, Fakhrul said she had visited Khaleda Zia on Thursday night.
“The news I got from the physicians is that her oxygen saturation is good now, her temperature is normal and she has no breathing difficulties,” Fakhrul said.
“But her heart and kidney were affected a due to post-Covid complications. The physicians are worried over this. They are working on these complications,” he said.
Fakhrul said family members of Khaleda wanted to take her abroad for better treatment as advanced medical equipment is not available in Bangladesh.
“It’s unfortunate that the government refused her family’s proposal to send her abroad,” Fakhrul said adding that the government fears that Khaleda Zia might take up politics against the government after she recovers.
He hoped the former prime minister would recover soon.
Khaleda Zia was infected with Covid-19 on 11 April. She was admitted to Evercare hospital on 27 April and was moved to CCU on 3 May after suffering from breathing complications. She has been admitted at the CCU since then.