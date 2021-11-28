Physicians to give update on Khaleda Zia's health this evening

Members of the medical board at 7:00pm will give an update on Khaleda Zia's health and treatment, at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
Khaleda Zia is 76 years old and is suffering from various health complications. She is undergoing various tests almost every day. She underwent tests at the nuclear medicine department Saturday afternoon. Some tests were run on Wednesday too.
In the last week of last month, the state of Khaleda Zia's health come to limelight again. On 15 October AZM Zahid Hossain, at a press briefing said that a small lump had been detected in Khaleda Zia's body and a biopsy had been conducted.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from liver problems for long. BNP leaders have repeatedly been appealing for permission to send her abroad for treatment.
At a press conference on Sunday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul reiterated that demand.