Physicians to give update on Khaleda Zia's health this evening

Physicians will give an update on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health Sunday evening, according to member of the party chairperson's media wing Shairul Khan.

Khaleda Zia, who had been incarcerated in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, was released under executive order by the government. Since then she has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital city several times. In the latest development she was admitted to the hospital on 13 November, under treatment of heart specialist Shahabuddin Talukdar. A six-member medical board has been created for her treatment. Specialists of at least two other major hospitals of the city are also involved in her treatment. Physician leader AZM Zahid Hossain remains almost round the clock at the hospital.