Physicians to give update on Khaleda Zia's health this evening

Staff Correspondent
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia
Physicians will give an update on BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health Sunday evening, according to member of the party chairperson's media wing Shairul Khan.

Khaleda Zia, who had been incarcerated in the Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption case, was released under executive order by the government. Since then she has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital city several times. In the latest development she was admitted to the hospital on 13 November, under treatment of heart specialist Shahabuddin Talukdar. A six-member medical board has been created for her treatment. Specialists of at least two other major hospitals of the city are also involved in her treatment. Physician leader AZM Zahid Hossain remains almost round the clock at the hospital.

Members of the medical board at 7:00pm will give an update on Khaleda Zia's health and treatment, at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

Khaleda Zia is 76 years old and is suffering from various health complications. She is undergoing various tests almost every day. She underwent tests at the nuclear medicine department Saturday afternoon. Some tests were run on Wednesday too.

In the last week of last month, the state of Khaleda Zia's health come to limelight again. On 15 October AZM Zahid Hossain, at a press briefing said that a small lump had been detected in Khaleda Zia's body and a biopsy had been conducted.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from liver problems for long. BNP leaders have repeatedly been appealing for permission to send her abroad for treatment.

At a press conference on Sunday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul reiterated that demand.

