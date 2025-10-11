Jatiya Party rally foiled by police in Kakrail

A rally of the Jatiya Party in front of its central office in the capital’s Kakrail was foiled by police on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:45pm on Saturday.

According to police, the party did not obtain permission to hold the rally. The party, however, claimed that they had received permission.

Videos circulating on social media show Jatiya Party leaders and activists gathering in front of the Kakrail office, when police chased them away. During the dispersal, police used water cannons and sound grenades to scatter the crowd.