Plea to take case against Khaleda Zia, Junaid Babunagari

A plea has been filed with a Dhaka court on Wednesday to lodge a defamation suit against Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia and five others on allegation of plotting against setting up sculptures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Jananetri Parishad president AB Siddiqui filed the plea with the court of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate. The court, however, has not given any response in this regard as yet.

Plaintiff AB Siddiqui told Prothom Alo that the court has recorded his deposition and said that the order will be given later.