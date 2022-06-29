PM mourns death of Nirmal Ranjan Guha

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the demise of Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League president Nirmal Ranjan Guha, reports BSS.

In a message of condolence, she said, "Nirmal Ranjan Guha was a tested activist of the father of the nation and a dedicated person for the party."

He organised Swechchhasebak League up to grassroots level as its president and had been able to win the hearts of the leaders and activists, the PM said.

She prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Nirmal Ranjan Guha died while undergoing treatment at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Wednesday morning.