BNP, Islami Andolan agree on 10-point consensus for quick, credible polls

BNP and Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) have reached a consensus on a 10-point decision, including holding a credible national election in a short time after completing necessary ‘minimum’ reforms.

The two parties also agreed not to take any decision that contradicts Islamic Sharia, and that no one will make any statements against Islam.

The decisions were taken at a nearly two-hour meeting between BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and IAB Ameer Syed Md Rezaul Karim on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul announced the decision after the meeting at the IAB’s central office in the capital’s Purana Paltan area.

“We had a discussion with Islami Andolon Bangladesh Ameer Maulana Syed Rezaul Karim. In this discussion, we have more or less agreed on 10 points,” he said.