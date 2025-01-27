BNP, Islami Andolan agree on 10-point consensus for quick, credible polls
BNP and Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) have reached a consensus on a 10-point decision, including holding a credible national election in a short time after completing necessary ‘minimum’ reforms.
The two parties also agreed not to take any decision that contradicts Islamic Sharia, and that no one will make any statements against Islam.
The decisions were taken at a nearly two-hour meeting between BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and IAB Ameer Syed Md Rezaul Karim on Monday.
Mirza Fakhrul announced the decision after the meeting at the IAB’s central office in the capital’s Purana Paltan area.
“We had a discussion with Islami Andolon Bangladesh Ameer Maulana Syed Rezaul Karim. In this discussion, we have more or less agreed on 10 points,” he said.
The IAB Ameer said they discussed matters related to politics, the country’s situation, and humanity. “These are the same points that the BNP Secretary General has presented to you (the media). These are also our statements.”
Their other decisions include building national unity to form an independent, sovereign, and sustainable state, free from hegemony, expansionism, and imperialism, bringing corrupt individuals, terrorists, murderers, and money launderers to justice and ensuring exemplary punishment to them, fostering national unity to protect all human rights, including voting rights, controlling the rise in commodity prices, establishing the rights of all deprived people, restoring law and order, and promptly removing remaining associates of Awami fascism from the administration.
Both parties also decided to work together in unison with all anti-Awami-fascist forces to build the country, refrain from making remarks that hurt each other within the anti-fascist camp, and remain politically united to prevent any other fascist force, like the Awami League, from coming to power in the future.
Fakhrul along with BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu went to the IAB office around 12:05pm and held the meeting with the IAB leaders.
IAB Senior presidium member principal Syed Mosaddek Billah Al Madani, Secretary General Principal Maulana Yunus Ahmad, Presidium Member Professor Ashraf Ali Akon, Senior Joint Secretary General Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman and Joint Secretary General Maulana Imtiaz Alam were also present at the meeting.
Earlier, on 21 January, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and IAB Ameer Syed Md Rezaul Karim had a meeting at the Charmonai Darbar Sharif in Barishal.