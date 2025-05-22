BNP calls for removal of Khalilur along with advisors Asif, Mahfuj
BNP has demanded the removal of interim government advisors Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam, along with national security advisor Khalilur Rahman. The party stated that, in order to uphold the neutrality of the interim government, these advisors must be relieved of their duties. It further said that the national security advisor's remarks yesterday, Wednesday, have sparked fresh controversy. He must also be removed to protect the government's image.
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain made this demand at a press conference held Thursday afternoon at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan of the capital. He said, “In the interests of unity against fascism, the interim government was expected to maintain the highest level of neutrality. However, it appears that implementing the political agenda of certain quarters has become part of the government’s operational plan.”
Highlighting that recent activities of the government have raised doubts among the public regarding its neutrality, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain added, “Some advisors of the interim government are known to be directly or indirectly involved with the new political party. Their presence in the advisory council continues to undermine the government's nonpartisan and neutral identity. Therefore, to protect the government's credibility, their removal is necessary.”
Although Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain did name the advisors linked to the new political party, the previous day, while joining BNP activists at their protest at Kakrail intersection, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain demanded the resignation of local government advisor Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and information advisor Mahfuj Alam to ensure the neutrality of the interim government. Ishraque had stated that it is not possible to hold a fair, acceptable, and proper election while this advisory council remains intact, adding, “That’s why this council needs to be changed.”
At today’s press conference, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, “Since holding a national parliamentary election is the primary responsibility of this government, it is preferable to have a small advisory council that only handles routine tasks, instead of maintaining a top-heavy council.”
Referring to the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) protest programme at the election commission yesterday, Khandaker Mosharraf said that while discussions were ongoing to prepare a ‘Charter of Reforms’ based on consensus among political parties, the NCP's protest on the same issue, demanding local government elections, has embarrassed both the government and the opposition.
He noted that the constitutional responsibility of the election commission is to conduct the presidential and national parliamentary elections. In this context, laying siege to the election commission with demands for local government elections seems to be a deliberate and suspicious move.
Although the election commission was formed according to the law through a search committee, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that some quarters are still calling for a reconstitution of the commission. He added, “While the government did not consider our opinions in restructuring other constitutional bodies, in the case of the election commission, it formed the body with the inclusion of all parties.”
Regarding the issue of the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, Khandaker Mosharraf alleged that the election commission is being unfairly and unjustly criticised for issuing a gazette notification in compliance with a court verdict.
He said, “The people of this country have shed their blood in a mass uprising to establish the rule of law, so we must remain firmly committed to upholding it.” He further said, “We hope that, in respect of the rulings from the electoral tribunal and the higher court, the government will soon arrange for Ishraque Hossain to take the oath as Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.”
Criticising the interim government, the BNP standing committee member said that in recent times, the government has developed a habit of acting only under pressure rather than addressing matters of public expectation in a timely manner. This pattern has already damaged the government’s capacity and credibility and has also legitimised others’ use of pressure tactics to meet their demands. According to the BNP, the government bears full responsibility for this unfortunate and embarrassing situation.
Embracing the spirit of the July student mass uprising, Khandaker Mosharraf emphasised that the highest priority now is to establish an elected political government as soon as possible to restore the people’s lost democratic, constitutional, human, and voting rights.
For that reason, the BNP has demanded the immediate announcement of a specific election roadmap to form a national parliament by December through a free, fair, and neutral election. Khandaker Mosharraf stated that the public believes this should be the top agenda of the current interim government. He warned that if this is not done, it will become difficult for the BNP, as a people’s party, to continue cooperating with this government.
Khandaker Mosharraf added, “Since reform is an ongoing process, both reform and the election process can move forward simultaneously. The trial process of the fallen fascist forces and individuals, that is, those accused of crimes against humanity, will also continue.”
He concluded by saying that if the issues raised in this press conference are ignored, as were BNP’s previous proposals and suggestions, it would be unfortunate. In that case, he said, the BNP will be compelled to reconsider whether it will continue cooperating with the interim government.
BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Salahuddin Ahmed were also present at the press conference.