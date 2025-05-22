BNP calls for removal of Khalilur along with advisors Asif, Mahfuj

He said, “The people of this country have shed their blood in a mass uprising to establish the rule of law, so we must remain firmly committed to upholding it.” He further said, “We hope that, in respect of the rulings from the electoral tribunal and the higher court, the government will soon arrange for Ishraque Hossain to take the oath as Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.”

Criticising the interim government, the BNP standing committee member said that in recent times, the government has developed a habit of acting only under pressure rather than addressing matters of public expectation in a timely manner. This pattern has already damaged the government’s capacity and credibility and has also legitimised others’ use of pressure tactics to meet their demands. According to the BNP, the government bears full responsibility for this unfortunate and embarrassing situation.

Embracing the spirit of the July student mass uprising, Khandaker Mosharraf emphasised that the highest priority now is to establish an elected political government as soon as possible to restore the people’s lost democratic, constitutional, human, and voting rights.

For that reason, the BNP has demanded the immediate announcement of a specific election roadmap to form a national parliament by December through a free, fair, and neutral election. Khandaker Mosharraf stated that the public believes this should be the top agenda of the current interim government. He warned that if this is not done, it will become difficult for the BNP, as a people’s party, to continue cooperating with this government.