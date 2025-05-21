NCP activists break police barricade, protest at Nirbachan Bhaban gate

Leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have been protesting at the main gate of the election commission (EC) headquarters, demanding the reconstitution of the EC and holding the local government elections.

The NCP leaders broke through a police barricade and took positions at the main entrance of the election commission office in the capital’s Agargaon area around 1:15 pm today, Wednesday.

They sat down at the spot and declared that their protest would continue.