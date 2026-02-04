People from a secret group emerging as ‘new oppressors’ in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has said that individuals belonging to secret groups have emerged as “new oppressors” in Bangladesh.
He made the remarks while addressing an election rally at Bells Park on Band Road in Barishal town on Wednesday afternoon.
Tarique Rahman arrived at Barishal Stadium by helicopter at around 12;00 pm and then proceeded by road to the rally venue.
BNP leaders and activists lined both sides of the road to welcome him. He reached the rally stage at 12:27 pm.
Addressing the gathering, the BNP chairman said, “There is a political party that has another identity, an identity by which the people know them. People recognise them by their secret identity. You know who these secret ones are. A new oppressor has emerged in Bangladesh. Members of this secret organisation have appeared in the form of new oppressors.”
Speaking about the coexistence of men and women in the workplace, Tarique Rahman said men and women in Bangladesh work side by side across sectors.
“In this country, men and women work together in the fields. Just as our farmer brothers work in agriculture, we know that our farmer sisters do too. Not only in the fields, but also in factories, our daughters, sisters and women work shoulder to shoulder with men,” he said.
BNP’s former chairperson, late Khaleda Zia, last addressed an election rally at the same venue in 2008.
Tarique Rahman last visited Barishal on 14 May 2006. After the rally, Tarique Rahman departed for Faridpur.