People from a secret group emerging as ‘new oppressors’ in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman arrived at Barishal Stadium by helicopter at around 12;00 pm and then proceeded by road to the rally venue.

BNP leaders and activists lined both sides of the road to welcome him. He reached the rally stage at 12:27 pm.

Addressing the gathering, the BNP chairman said, “There is a political party that has another identity, an identity by which the people know them. People recognise them by their secret identity. You know who these secret ones are. A new oppressor has emerged in Bangladesh. Members of this secret organisation have appeared in the form of new oppressors.”