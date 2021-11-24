Police on alert to prevent rumours, chaos

High echelons of the government have directed the police force to remain on alert so that no person can create “chaos and unwanted situation” by spreading rumours on social media over the health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.

At the same time, operations of the intelligence services have also been increased around the country. Several sources of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night.