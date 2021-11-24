Police on alert to prevent rumours, chaos

Politics

High echelons of the government have directed the police force to remain on alert so that no person can create “chaos and unwanted situation” by spreading rumours on social media over the health condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia.

At the same time, operations of the intelligence services have also been increased around the country. Several sources of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night.

A police source said the police officials, who were outside of Dhaka on leave and other purposes, have been asked to join their workstations. And, those who were to go outside of Dhaka have been asked to cancel their tours.

However, neither any official statement has been issued about this from any level of the police force nor any official wanted to speak to the media unless anonymously.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, two senior officials of the DMP said they have been apprehending that some quarters with an ulterior motive might take to social media and spread rumours over the illness of Khaleda Zia. That is why police surveillance has been increased.

Police are on high alert so that no one could create chaos spreading confusion, they said.

