Police raid CU dormitories, seize weapons, petrol bombs

Bangladesh Chhatra League is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
University proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan said the university authorities and the local police raided at Suhrawardy Hall and Shah Amanat Hall in the small hours of Thursday.
During the two-hour drive, petrol bombs, petrol bomb-making materials and several locally made weapons were found in a number of rooms of the two dormitories.
However, no one has been arrested in connection with the seizure, officials said.
Earlier on Tuesday, a clash broke out between two factions if BCL -- Bijay and CFC -- over attempts to enter a concert organised by the economics department of the university.
Later, on Wednesday evening, these groups locked into clash once again with sharp weapons, bamboo sticks and iron rods. Members of the two groups also hurled bombs at each other.
They also held a rally at Chattogram railway station while and wielded weapons there at around 9:00pm. Later, the university authorities brought the situation under control with help from the police.
Four people have been injured in another ensuing clash, said the proctor.