Police want to suppress opposition by opening fire: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a media conferenceFile photo

Police have injured innumerable BNP leaders and activists by firing bullets and launching baton charges at a peaceful event at Chandrima Udyan, the BNP secretary general has alleged.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam condemned the police action.

The BNP leader made the allegations while talking to newsmen after laying wreathes at Ziaur Rahman's grave on Tuesday.

A programme had been pre-scheduled for the leaders of the newly formed committee of Dhaka City North and South BNP to pay respects at the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave. BNP leaders and activists started gathering in and around the Udyan accordingly.

BNP leaders and activists clashed with police there at 10:45am. Around 50 leaders and activists with rubber bullets and batons by the police, BNP leaders claimed.

About allegations that BNP leaders and activists were violent with the police, the BNP secretary general said, "These are false allegations. There was a peaceful environment and leaders and activists were waiting to lay wreaths and offer prayers. So there is no question of instigation."

Mirza Fakhrul Islam said BNP leaders reached the spot defying all hurdles and laid wreaths and offered prayers.

The government has no ground under its feet and they are isolated from the people, the BNP leader said adding the government wants to suppress the democratic movement by torture, opening fire and launching baton charges.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We believe this government would be defeated by the united movement of the people. Dhaka North and South will lead. We once again condemn the brutalities by police."

About the incident, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar officer-in-charge Jane Alam Munshi said the situation was normal. They paid respects earlier and there was no problem. However, some unruly activists of Amanullah Aman started creating chaos and became violent against the police. Some 8 to 10 members of police were injured.

After the clash, Mirza Fakhrul Islam went to the grave of Ziaur Rahman in the udyan and, along with the leaders and activists, laid wreaths at 11:50am.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir, Dhaka Uttar convener Amanullah Aman, member secretary Aminul Haque, South convener Abdus Salam and member secretary Rafiqul Alam, among others, were present.

Speaking to newsmen, Amanullah Aman said, "We had a scheduled programme and police were apprised of it. But police attacked and opened firing without any instigation. Our member secretary Aminul Haque was shot."

Aminul Haque had been admitted to a hospital, one of his fellow activists said.

Meanwhile, a press conference was called at the BNP central office of Naya Paltan at 2:00pm on Tuesday.

