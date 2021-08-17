Police want to suppress opposition by opening fire: Fakhrul

BNP leaders and activists clashed with police there at 10:45am. Around 50 leaders and activists with rubber bullets and batons by the police, BNP leaders claimed.
About allegations that BNP leaders and activists were violent with the police, the BNP secretary general said, "These are false allegations. There was a peaceful environment and leaders and activists were waiting to lay wreaths and offer prayers. So there is no question of instigation."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said BNP leaders reached the spot defying all hurdles and laid wreaths and offered prayers.
The government has no ground under its feet and they are isolated from the people, the BNP leader said adding the government wants to suppress the democratic movement by torture, opening fire and launching baton charges.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We believe this government would be defeated by the united movement of the people. Dhaka North and South will lead. We once again condemn the brutalities by police."
About the incident, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar officer-in-charge Jane Alam Munshi said the situation was normal. They paid respects earlier and there was no problem. However, some unruly activists of Amanullah Aman started creating chaos and became violent against the police. Some 8 to 10 members of police were injured.
After the clash, Mirza Fakhrul Islam went to the grave of Ziaur Rahman in the udyan and, along with the leaders and activists, laid wreaths at 11:50am.
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, joint secretary general Khairul Kabir, Dhaka Uttar convener Amanullah Aman, member secretary Aminul Haque, South convener Abdus Salam and member secretary Rafiqul Alam, among others, were present.
Speaking to newsmen, Amanullah Aman said, "We had a scheduled programme and police were apprised of it. But police attacked and opened firing without any instigation. Our member secretary Aminul Haque was shot."
Aminul Haque had been admitted to a hospital, one of his fellow activists said.
Meanwhile, a press conference was called at the BNP central office of Naya Paltan at 2:00pm on Tuesday.