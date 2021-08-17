Police want to suppress opposition by opening fire: Fakhrul

Police have injured innumerable BNP leaders and activists by firing bullets and launching baton charges at a peaceful event at Chandrima Udyan, the BNP secretary general has alleged.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam condemned the police action.

The BNP leader made the allegations while talking to newsmen after laying wreathes at Ziaur Rahman's grave on Tuesday.

A programme had been pre-scheduled for the leaders of the newly formed committee of Dhaka City North and South BNP to pay respects at the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's grave. BNP leaders and activists started gathering in and around the Udyan accordingly.