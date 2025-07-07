Asif Mahmud slams 'unbelievable looting' during AL era
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has strongly criticized the "unbridled and unbelievable looting" carried out under state patronage during the Awami League regime.
In a post on his verified Facebook profile, Asif Mahmud, also adviser to the Ministry of LGRD, stated, "Looting on such an unbridled and unbelievable scale under state patronage is a key feature of the Awami League era."
He highlighted the ongoing "July Prelude" poster series created by artist Debashis Chakraborty, noting that posters numbered 5 to 8 focus specifically on the theme of the corruption.
The series is part of a broader effort to commemorate the events of July 2024, spearheaded by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.
"Artist Debashis Chakraborty, one of the warriors of the July Uprising, has illustrated these posters as part of the July Commemoration Programme," the post read.
Initially, ten posters were planned, but due to public interest and encouragement, more will be added to the series.
The posters will explain both 'why July became inevitable' and 'what transpired during that month'.