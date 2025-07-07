Asif Mahmud slams 'unbelievable looting' during AL era

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has strongly criticized the "unbridled and unbelievable looting" carried out under state patronage during the Awami League regime.

In a post on his verified Facebook profile, Asif Mahmud, also adviser to the Ministry of LGRD, stated, "Looting on such an unbridled and unbelievable scale under state patronage is a key feature of the Awami League era."

He highlighted the ongoing "July Prelude" poster series created by artist Debashis Chakraborty, noting that posters numbered 5 to 8 focus specifically on the theme of the corruption.