Tarique Rahman collects nomination form for Dhaka-17 constituency
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will contest the election from the Dhaka–17 parliamentary constituency.
For this purpose, ABM Abdus Sattar, personal secretary to the BNP chairperson, went to the office of the Dhaka Divisional commissioner to collect his nomination form.
According to the BNP’s media cell, Abdus Sattar arrived at the Dhaka Divisional commissioner’s office in Segunbagicha in the capital at 10:50am on Sunday.
The Dhaka–17 constituency comprises upscale areas such as Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara.
It had earlier been reported that Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho, an alliance partner of the BNP, would contest from this seat.
Among the 20 constituencies in Dhaka, Dhaka–17 was one of the three seats that the BNP had initially kept vacant.
BNP sources said that on Saturday, Tarique Rahman applied to be registered as a voter in the Dhaka–17 constituency. Subsequently, senior BNP leaders requested him to contest the election from this seat. Upon learning of this and in showing honour to Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho decided to vacate the Dhaka seat and contest instead from the Bhola–1 constituency.
The BNP acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is also set to contest the election from the Bogura–6 parliamentary constituency.