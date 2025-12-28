Tarique Rahman collects nomination form for Dhaka-17 constituency

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will contest the election from the Dhaka–17 parliamentary constituency.

For this purpose, ABM Abdus Sattar, personal secretary to the BNP chairperson, went to the office of the Dhaka Divisional commissioner to collect his nomination form.

According to the BNP’s media cell, Abdus Sattar arrived at the Dhaka Divisional commissioner’s office in Segunbagicha in the capital at 10:50am on Sunday.

The Dhaka–17 constituency comprises upscale areas such as Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara.

It had earlier been reported that Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho, an alliance partner of the BNP, would contest from this seat.