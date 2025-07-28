Election date likely to be announced in first week of August

The interim government may announce the date of the national election in the first week of August, coinciding with the anniversary of the mass uprising. The chief adviser may announce the date through an address to the nation, multiple government sources have confirmed.

These sources further said that the government will request the Election Commission (EC) in August’s first week to begin necessary preparations for holding the election in February. Meanwhile, it is almost certain that the ‘July Charter’ will be announced by 5 August based on consensus among political parties.

A draft of the July Charter has already been prepared by the National Consensus Commission. The commission’s second round of discussions with political parties will be completed by 31 July.

At the beginning of yesterday morning’s dialogue with party leaders, Vice President of the National Consensus Commission, Professor Ali Riaz, said the draft of the July Charter would be sent to the parties by Monday. One day will be allocated for the ongoing dialogue to finalise the charter.

Ali Riaz also noted that the draft itself will not be discussed in the dialogue.

“If there are any major fundamental objections, then we will bring it into the discussion; otherwise, we won’t.

If you (the political parties) provide your opinions, those will be incorporated. The preliminary charter will include background context and statements of commitment,” Ali Riaz said.