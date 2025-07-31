Plot is on to remove July warriors from interim govt: Nahid Islam

Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam has said some political parties are conspiring to remove two student representatives of the July Uprising from the interim government.

“Although Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud Bhuiyan Sajib are not members of the NCP. They are student representatives of the July Movement. They are working to realize the aspirations of July. But a plot is underway to remove them from the government,” he said.

Nahid made the remarks while addressing a rally organised by the NCP in Narsingdi. Earlier a procession was brought out from Bhelanagar and ended with the rally at the Narsingdi Municipality intersection.

Nahid Islam said, “We were not allowed to remove the fascist Awami President Chuppu. But we are united on this demand. We will return to the streets, and we will not stop until our demands are met.”

“In the past year, series of conspiracies have been hatched against us. The activities of the July movement were obstructed repeatedly. We weren’t allowed to frame a new constitution for a new Bangladesh. Still, we have remained silent and steadfast,” he added.