Plot is on to remove July warriors from interim govt: Nahid Islam
Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nahid Islam has said some political parties are conspiring to remove two student representatives of the July Uprising from the interim government.
“Although Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud Bhuiyan Sajib are not members of the NCP. They are student representatives of the July Movement. They are working to realize the aspirations of July. But a plot is underway to remove them from the government,” he said.
Nahid made the remarks while addressing a rally organised by the NCP in Narsingdi. Earlier a procession was brought out from Bhelanagar and ended with the rally at the Narsingdi Municipality intersection.
Nahid Islam said, “We were not allowed to remove the fascist Awami President Chuppu. But we are united on this demand. We will return to the streets, and we will not stop until our demands are met.”
“In the past year, series of conspiracies have been hatched against us. The activities of the July movement were obstructed repeatedly. We weren’t allowed to frame a new constitution for a new Bangladesh. Still, we have remained silent and steadfast,” he added.
Referring to criminal activities across the country he said, “After the July uprising against the Awami League’s, we were once again forced to take to the streets. In Narsingdi, land grabbing and extortion is continuing, but we will drive out the culprits who are responsible for those misdeeds.”
Expressing his confidence over party's growing support Nahid Islam said, “Over the past five months, people across the country have shown overwhelming support to NCP. They will ensure our victory in the upcoming elections,” he observed.
He urged the people of all walks of life to attend the upcoming event on August 3 at the Central Shaheed Minar, saying, “the event will focus on justice for the July movement martyrs, proposed reforms, and the declaration of the new Bangladesh manifesto.”
The rally was conducted by NCP’s chief organiser Sarjis Alam. District convener Awlad Hossain Jony, central coordinator Nasir Uddin Patowari, spokesperson Samanta Sharmin, and southern region organiser advocate Shirin Akhter Sheli also spoke at the rally.
More than 2,000 party leaders and activists were present at the event.