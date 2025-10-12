People don’t understand PR, won’t accept it either: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “The people of the country do not understand the proportional representation (PR) method. A political party has waged a movement demanding that. Their main target is to delay the election, to obstruct the process of returning people’s right to them. The people of the country will not accept this. People won’t accept anything imposed on them anymore.”

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks on Sunday afternoon at a memorial meeting organised by the National People’s Party (NPP) at the Shafiqul Alam Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity. The event was held to mark the second death anniversary of Saifuddin Ahmed Moni, late general secretary of the Democratic League (DL). It was presided over by NPP chairman and convener of the Jatiyatabadi Samamana Dal, Fariduzzaman Farhad.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “We are going through a turning point in history. Over the past 15 years, a fascist party has destroyed the democracy, economy and spirit of Bangladesh. After a long struggle against that party, through the uprising of students and people, we now have the opportunity to truly establish Bangladesh as a democratic state.”