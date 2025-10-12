People don’t understand PR, won’t accept it either: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “The people of the country do not understand the proportional representation (PR) method. A political party has waged a movement demanding that. Their main target is to delay the election, to obstruct the process of returning people’s right to them. The people of the country will not accept this. People won’t accept anything imposed on them anymore.”
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks on Sunday afternoon at a memorial meeting organised by the National People’s Party (NPP) at the Shafiqul Alam Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity. The event was held to mark the second death anniversary of Saifuddin Ahmed Moni, late general secretary of the Democratic League (DL). It was presided over by NPP chairman and convener of the Jatiyatabadi Samamana Dal, Fariduzzaman Farhad.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We are going through a turning point in history. Over the past 15 years, a fascist party has destroyed the democracy, economy and spirit of Bangladesh. After a long struggle against that party, through the uprising of students and people, we now have the opportunity to truly establish Bangladesh as a democratic state.”
Claiming that his party is being subjected to smear campaigns, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said that BNP has always been in favour of reform. Yet propaganda is being spread that the BNP is against reform, which is completely wrong. The BNP was born through reform. Late president Ziaur Rahman established a multiparty democracy, moving away from a one-party system, and he also ensured freedom of the press.
The BNP secretary general said a political party has brought forward PR with the intention of delaying the election. He said, “People have no understanding of this system. Even many who became members of parliament do not fully grasp it. Those on the reform commission did not propose it either. A political party has brought it up solely to delay the election.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “It’s quite clear that as per the government’s commitment, the election is to be held within February next year. We want to see that happens. The people also want a swift election and for the country to return to democratic governance. Bangladesh cannot be transformed overnight, but the public expects the process to begin.”
He adds, “Some people want to make us forget the history of 1971. But we must remember that it was the war of ’71 that gave us independence. And because we gained independence, we can now think about a new state and new ideas. Many of us later took part in democratic movements, including the mass uprising of the 24th. Now our responsibility is to transform this Bangladesh into a truly democratic and prosperous nation.”
NPP secretary general Mostafizur Rahman conducted the event. Leaders of different political parties were present at the programme.