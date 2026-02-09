IILD survey finds BNP and Jamaat locked in tight election race

The survey results were presented at a hotel at Purana Paltan in the capital on Monday.

According to the findings, 1.7 per cent of voters expressed support for the Jatiya Party (JaPa), while 6.5 per cent said they had not yet decided whom they would vote for.

Speakers at the event said the survey was conducted among 63,115 voters nationwide. Of them, 36,634 were men, accounting for 57.59 per cent of respondents, while 26,981 were women, representing 42.41 per cent. In terms of age distribution, 27.48 per cent of respondents, 17,481 voters, were between 18 and 29 years old.

The survey findings were presented by IILD executive director Shafiul Alam, who said the survey was conducted over a period of 16 days, from 21 January to 5 February.