“Awami League returned that very day,” says Mahfuj Alam

Former adviser to the interim government, Mahfuj Alam, believes that the Awami League — whose activities were banned following the July mass uprising — has effectively returned to Bangladesh’s political arena. He expressed this view in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In the post, Mahfuj Alam wrote, “The League is a theology before it is a political party, and faith in that theology has returned once again. Today I will explain how it returned.”

He then presented a long list explaining how, in his view, the Awami League made its comeback. Mahfuj Alam, who played an important role in the July mass uprising, wrote: “The League returned the very day anti-independence forces positioned 2024 against 1971. The League returned the very day people within the interim government began working for the rise of the right wing. The League returned the day the oppressed masses found joy in mob rule instead of the rule of law after the past 17 years.”