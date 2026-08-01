If it was a courtesy call, that's a different matter: Jamaat chief on Gor-Trivedi meeting

US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is on a three-day visit to Dhaka. During the visit, he met Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi at a hotel in the capital on Friday. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, however, has reacted to the meeting.

Responding to a question from journalists, the Jamaat chief said: “They (Sergio Gor and Dinesh Trivedi) can talk in India. He (Sergio Gor) is the ambassador to India. If he came here and met the high commissioner (Dinesh Trivedi) as a courtesy call, then that is a different matter. But if the discussion involved any issue concerning the two countries, it should have been held with the (Bangladesh) government and with the opposition parties. It is not something we expect to take place with the diplomat of any particular country.”