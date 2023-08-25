AB Party warns government of disgraceful exit

Amar Bangladesh Party held a sit-in protest in front of the Sromo Bhaban in Bijoy Nagar, followed by a street rally on Friday as part of the ongoing movement in support of one-point demand for the government to step down immediately. The programme was addressed by member secretary of AB Party, Mojibur Rahman Monju, joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad and others, said a press release of the party.
Mojibur Rahman Monju said the ruling party has been in power unlawfully for over a decade. Tens of millions of citizens have now come together against this regime to protest its misrule, corruption, endless loot and plunder, unprecedented price hike and inflation. The regime has lost its senses fearing the loss of power anytime. He cited the arrest of an elderly mother in Khulna due to a Facebook post of her expatriate son.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad said, in the election manifesto of 2008 election, there was no mention of repealing election-time caretaker government but to everyone’s surprise, the regime replaced the thirteenth amendment by fifteenth amendment to the constitution unilaterally. The all-party consensus on the election time government was arbitrarily annulled by this government without even holding a referendum. The solution is return to a constitutional settlement by all political parties for a non-partisan election time government for an election acceptable nationally and internationally, if necessary under the supervision of UN and/or development partners.
The rally then paraded through Kakrail, Bijoy Nagar, Paltan area before ending at Bijoy Ekattur square.