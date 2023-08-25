AB Party warns government of disgraceful exit

Amar Bangladesh Party held a sit-in protest in front of the Sromo Bhaban in Bijoy Nagar, followed by a street rally on Friday as part of the ongoing movement in support of one-point demand for the government to step down immediately. The programme was addressed by member secretary of AB Party, Mojibur Rahman Monju, joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad and others, said a press release of the party.



Mojibur Rahman Monju said the ruling party has been in power unlawfully for over a decade. Tens of millions of citizens have now come together against this regime to protest its misrule, corruption, endless loot and plunder, unprecedented price hike and inflation. The regime has lost its senses fearing the loss of power anytime. He cited the arrest of an elderly mother in Khulna due to a Facebook post of her expatriate son.