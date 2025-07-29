Reform won’t work if it doesn't address people's needs: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if the reform initiatives of the interim government do not address people's needs, do not build the future of children and do not create a safe life for children, then this reform in no way will work.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing an event titled ‘Children in the journey toward democracy’ on the Kamala Ataturk Avenue ground in the capital’s Banani on Tuesday.
BNP and Mayer Dak, a platform of the families of the people who fell victim to enforced disappearance, jointly organised the event. People who fell victim to enforced disappearance during the tenures of ousted Sheikh Hasina governments, and family members of children who were martyred during the July mass uprising participated in the event.
Addressing the event, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We had hoped that, after the political changeover, the interim government would form a special cell to rehabilitate the children of the people who becsme victims to enforced disappearance. It is deeply unfortunate that no such initiative has been taken. I still hope that, even if delayed, the interim government will take steps for them.”
Mirza Fakhrul raised questions about the activities of the commission on enforced disappearances formed by the interim government. He said, “A commission has been formed. Reportedly, it has submitted just one report so far. But when it comes to actual efforts to investigate these cases, it does not appear that much action has been taken.”
Speaking of the events organised for the families of the victims of enforced disappearances, Mirza Fakhrul said, “These families have made sacrifices that many of us could not. When I stand on stage and hear children say, ‘I want to see my father, hold his hand on the way to school, and go with him to Eid prayers,’ I cannot control my emotions.”
Referring to the lack of action for the children even after the political changeover, Fakhrul said, “Many of us took up big positions after the change in the government. Some became ministers, some became top officials, and others prospered in big businesses. But we could not bring the plight of these children to the forefront the way we should have.”