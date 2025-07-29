Reform won’t work if it doesn't address people's needs: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if the reform initiatives of the interim government do not address people's needs, do not build the future of children and do not create a safe life for children, then this reform in no way will work.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing an event titled ‘Children in the journey toward democracy’ on the Kamala Ataturk Avenue ground in the capital’s Banani on Tuesday.