Discussion, controversy surrounding Mahfuj’s post on return of Awami League

A Facebook post by former interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam claiming that the Awami League—which had its activities banned after the July mass uprising—has effectively “come back” into Bangladeshi politics has sparked wide discussion and criticism.

Some people, centering on the post, have brought up allegations of financial scandals involving certain former advisers of the interim government. Others have questioned why Mahfuj Alam did not resign from the interim government at the time if he is now criticising that same government.

Mahfuj Alam made the Facebook post about the return of the Awami League at a time when leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organisations have been discussing the “Return 2.0” of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power during the July uprising, on social media. In addition, some Indian media outlets have recently published interviews with Sheikh Hasina.

On the same day Mahfuj Alam made the Facebook post about the Awami League’s return, adviser on Information and Broadcasting Affairs to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Zahed Ur Rahman, said during a regular press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information at the Secretariat, “We will also ensure justice for Sheikh Hasina. If Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh, we will not subject her to any extrajudicial action.”

Following Mahfuj Alam’s post last night, senior leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), who were once his political allies, have been trying to understand his current position. Mahfuj, a former member of the liaison committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that led the July mass uprising, did not join the NCP. Instead, he formed a new political platform called “Alternatives.” He has been trying to organise this platform since its launch last March.