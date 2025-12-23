Dangerous conspiracy underway to obstruct transitional process: Mirza Fakhrul

He also announced that four seats would be allotted to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and declared their candidates for these constituencies. They are: Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq for Sylhet-5, Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi for Nilphamari-1, Maulana Junaid Al Habib for Brahmanbaria-2, and Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi for Narayanganj-4.

Mirza Fakhrul said commented that even though the country has emerged from a horrific fascist rule, some individuals and quarters are still engaged in sinister conspiracies to obstruct this process. He added, “Today, once again, I pray for the forgiveness of the soul of Osman Hadi, who was martyred through this conspiracy.”

At the press conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “A terrible fascist regime, which destroyed all our values, demolished our democratic institutions, and ruined our economy, has ended, and now we are moving toward an election. After the election, an elected government and an elected parliament will guide the country on the right path, this is the expectation of all of us.”