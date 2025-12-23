Dangerous conspiracy underway to obstruct transitional process: Mirza Fakhrul
Stating that Bangladesh is going through a “transitional process,” Mirza Fakhrul said, “Even now, it is apparent that certain individuals and quarters have undertaken a dangerous conspiracy to obstruct this transitional process.”
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon while addressing a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan. Earlier, BNP held a meeting with leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.
He also announced that four seats would be allotted to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and declared their candidates for these constituencies. They are: Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq for Sylhet-5, Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi for Nilphamari-1, Maulana Junaid Al Habib for Brahmanbaria-2, and Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi for Narayanganj-4.
Mirza Fakhrul said commented that even though the country has emerged from a horrific fascist rule, some individuals and quarters are still engaged in sinister conspiracies to obstruct this process. He added, “Today, once again, I pray for the forgiveness of the soul of Osman Hadi, who was martyred through this conspiracy.”
At the press conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “A terrible fascist regime, which destroyed all our values, demolished our democratic institutions, and ruined our economy, has ended, and now we are moving toward an election. After the election, an elected government and an elected parliament will guide the country on the right path, this is the expectation of all of us.”
He remarked that the current government’s failures have led to a deterioration of law and order. He said, “As you have already seen, during this period, the government’s failures have significantly worsened the law-and-order situation. Our expectation was that Professor Muhammad Yunus’ government would at least demonstrate capability in these few months and manage the country efficiently.”
Thanking the government for announcing the date of the upcoming election, he said, “I thank them for keeping their word and announcing the election on 12 February 2026. However, in order to create a proper election environment, they need to play a more conscious and positive role, a more effective role. We hope they will focus more on these matters so that the election is held in an absolutely fair environment.”
Earlier, in the context of Bangladesh’s political situation and the upcoming national election, Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, said that for the country’s welfare, stability, and public confidence, they had decided to contest the election with BNP. He added that BNP is more trustworthy than other parties.
Maulana Ubaidullah Faruq said, “After careful analysis and reflection, we have decided to contest the election with the nationalist party.”
Also present at the press conference were BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed; Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi; Joint Secretary Maulana Bahauddin Zakaria and Maulana Tafazzul Haque Aziz; Vice Presidents Maulana Abdur Rob Yousufi, Maulana Abdul Quddus Talukdar, Maulana Junaid Al Habib, Maulana Abdul Quddus Qasemi, Maulana Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Maulana Nazmul Hasan Qasemi; and Organizational Secretary Maulana Lokman Mazhari.