Rizvi blames AL instigation for attacks on BNP rallies

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has alleged that his party members are being attacked and falsely implicated in cases due to instigation by the ruling party, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in the capital on Wednesday, he claimed that over the past six days, a total of 650 BNP members were arrested and several hundred others were injured in various attacks on the party's events across the country.

Rizvi said, “During a rally in front of the Awami League's central office yesterday (on Tuesday), its general secretary, Obaidul Quader, threatened to eliminate the BNP forever in cold blood. Following his threat, the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and SWAT forces initiated a crackdown on BNP members, attacking and arresting them in new cases.”