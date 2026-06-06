Stop patronising religious fascist groups: Anu Muhammad urges govt

Anu Muhammad said, “One of the defining characteristics of a healthy society is that everyone can express their views, engage in debate and discussion, challenge opinions, and generate new ideas, new knowledge, and new forms of creativity. However, when someone faces attacks because of what they say or create, or when others threaten or attempt to suppress their creativity, that constitutes barbarism. We are witnessing signs of that barbarism in our society. The halting of the screening of Bonolota Express is one manifestation of it. Previously, people have shut down musical events, attacked shrines, targeted Baul music, and stopped various exhibitions, plays, theatre performances, poetry events, and folk music gatherings.”

Referring to the connection between these incidents, Anu Muhammad said that those responsible for the latest move to stop the screening of Bonolota Express in Brahmanbaria had cited obscenity as the reason.

He noted that a particular group had made the allegation without explaining what exactly they considered obscene.

He said, “The group making this claim regards anything that contains human creativity, innovation, or music as obscene. Yet the progress and advancement of human history have depended upon the development of creativity. Had this group been able to control humanity, such progress would never have been possible.”