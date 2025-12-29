AB Party joins Jamaat-led alliance

Prothom Alo correspondents report that in Feni-2, Jamaat-e-Islami had nominated its central Majlis-e-Shura member Liaqat Ali Bhuiyan as its candidate, while in Barishal-3 the party had nominated Zahir Uddin Muhammad Babar, ameer of Jamaat’s Barishal city unit. Neither of them had submitted nomination papers by the time the deadline expired on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Patuakhali-1, Jamaat had nominated district unit ameer Md Nazmul Ahsan, who submitted his nomination papers on Sunday.

Political sources suggest that Jamaat’s candidate may withdraw from this constituency.

Earlier today, Jamaat-e-Islami’s assistant secretary general Abdul Halim told newspersons that another party was set to join the 10-party electoral understanding. The name of the party would be announced soon, he added.

Abdul Halim made the remarks at a press conference after submitting nomination papers on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami’s ameer Shafiqur Rahman.