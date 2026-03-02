BNP asks Jamaat to finalise name of Deputy Speaker: Home minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that a a proposal has been made to give the post of Deputy Speaker in the 13th parliament to the main opposition party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
He said that, in respect of the understanding of the July National Charter, the Deputy Speaker will be appointed from the opposition in Parliament. For this purpose, the main opposition party Jamaat has been asked to finalise a name.
He made these remarks in replying to journalists’ queries after leaving a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat today, Monday.
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We want to start implementing the July National Charter from now on, out of respect for it and based on the consensus we have reached, as a document of political agreement.”
The Home Minister further said, “On behalf of our party, we have verbally and in person offered the main opposition party to decide on the Deputy Speaker. That person can be elected on the same day as the Speaker is elected in the parliament.”