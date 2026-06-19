Govt trying to establish one-party rule like Awami League: Jamaat Ameer

The government is attempting to establish a one-party rule in the country, similar to the previous Awami League government, alleges Shafiqur Rahman, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Issuing a stern warning to the government that the people of Bangladesh would not accept such a system, he expressed hope that the government would abandon its ‘flawed policies’ and return to people-oriented and public-welfare-driven governance.

Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an activists’ conference held at Masdair Eidgah in Narayanganj on Friday morning.

Narayanganj city unit Jamaat Ameer Abdul Jabbar presided over the conference, where several central and local leaders of Jamaat also spoke.