Govt trying to establish one-party rule like Awami League: Jamaat Ameer
The government is attempting to establish a one-party rule in the country, similar to the previous Awami League government, alleges Shafiqur Rahman, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Issuing a stern warning to the government that the people of Bangladesh would not accept such a system, he expressed hope that the government would abandon its ‘flawed policies’ and return to people-oriented and public-welfare-driven governance.
Shafiqur Rahman made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an activists’ conference held at Masdair Eidgah in Narayanganj on Friday morning.
Narayanganj city unit Jamaat Ameer Abdul Jabbar presided over the conference, where several central and local leaders of Jamaat also spoke.
“The government has already got involved in some untoward incidents. Those are like the appointment of the central bank governor, interference in various banks including the Islami Bank, removing qualified vice-chancellors from universities and appointing party-aligned VCs in their place, placing party cadres and leaders in institutions such as district councils. Through such actions, an attempt has been made to establish one-party rule,” Shafiqur Rahman said.
The Jamaat ameer continued, "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also tried to establish the one-party BAKSAL system. He couldn't stay in power for even half a year. Therefore, the people of this country will not accept one-party rule. The Awami League used to show extreme contempt for the opposition. Now, the BNP has also started chanting the same old statements that the Awami League once used, the very words that eventually led them to Delhi. Where will you end up if you keep repeating them? The people no longer buy these narratives. We hope the government will abandon its flawed policies and return to people-oriented, public-welfare-driven governance."
Commenting on the home minister, he said, "The 'All-in-One' Minister...He had said, 'I said those things just so the election could take place.' Shame! If people at the top of an organisation deceive the public, why should there be any trust in politics and politicians? We have never done that kind of politics, nor will we ever."
Describing Narayanganj as a ‘city of terror,’ Shafiqur Rahman said, "The family of Twaki is yet to receive justice for his murder. This city has been gifted with the seven-murder incident and rows of corpses. Some leaders roared, 'Khela Hobe' (The game is on). Which field are they playing in now? Do they even come to Narayanganj anymore? Arrogance is not good. The arrogant have already received some of what they deserved. They will receive the rest too."
He added that the businessmen in Narayanganj are not doing well, as extortionists are not allowing them to operate peacefully. "Occupying markets and properties has merely changed hands. Even the bank looters who laundered billions of taka have people looking after their businesses."
The Jamaat ameer demanded the immediate removal of the Narayanganj City Corporation administrator and called for an election. He subsequently announced City Jamaat Ameer Abdul Jabbar as the mayoral candidate for the upcoming Narayanganj City Corporation election.
The conference was also attended by senior Jamaat leaders, including Central Executive Council members Saiful Alam Khan Milon and Nurul Islam Bulbul, Secretary Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Central Working Committee member Moinuddin Ahmad, district Ameer Mominul Haque Sarkar, and Islami Chhatra Shibir Central President Nurul Islam Saddam.