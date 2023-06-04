People, not PM, to decide whether they go to USA: BNP

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said the country's people, not the prime minister, will decide whether they will go to the USA or not, reports UNB.

"It is her (PM's) personal matter whether she will go to any particular country or not. It’s also a matter of their decision whether the 170 million people of Bangladesh will go to that country or not," he said.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, Khosru also said the people of Bangladesh will decide whether they will go to the USA for their personal, business, professional, family and educational purposes.