NCP to meet PM Monday, 4 leaders including Nahid Islam to attend
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has welcomed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s call for national unity amid sabotage surrounding programmes announced by Awami League (activities banned in the country).
Responding to the prime minister’s invitation for dialogue, an NCP delegation will meet him at tomorrow afternoon, on Monday.
The four-member delegation will be led by NCP Convener and Chief Whip of the opposition in parliament Nahid Islam.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has initiated talks with anti-fascist political parties that took part in the July mass uprising. The dialogue is set to begin with tomorrow’s meeting with the NCP, followed by talks with Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties.
Nahid Islam, who is currently visiting the United Kingdom, is scheduled to return this afternoon, on Sunday. The names of the other members of the delegation will be finalised in consultation with him after his return, NCP sources said.
Sarwar Tushar, a joint convener of the party and a member of its highest policymaking body, the Political Council, said in a statement sent to the media late Saturday night that an NCP delegation will meet the prime minister on 23 November at his invitation.
The statement said the NCP views the prime minister’s invitation positively. It also said the party believes national unity must be based on implementing the verdict of the referendum, bringing the Awami League to justice as a fascist and terrorist organisation, and prosecuting the July massacre.
Relevant sources said the ruling BNP and the Prime Minister’s Office have already begun preparations to organise the dialogue.