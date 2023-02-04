Hero Alam has become Zero: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP fielded Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam as candidate in the by-polls in Bogura to demean the national parliament.

Referring to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that Hero Alam has been defeated by using the state machinery, Obaidul Quader said “He (Fakhrul) thought Hero Alam would win but Hero Alam has now become zero. BNP fielded Hero Alam as candidate to undermine the parliament but Fakhrul’s dream has now been shattered.”

Quader made this remark while speaking at peace rally of Dhaka south city Awami League organised at Kamrangichar government hospital ground protesting terrorism, militancy, and evil politics of BNP-Jamaat.