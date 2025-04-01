AL’s Hasan Mahmud seen publicly in London
Bangladesh Awami League’s joint general secretary and former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud was seen taking part in an Eid-ul-Fitr congregation publicly in London on Sunday.
He was seen saying his Eid prayers at Al-Kalam mosque in Gants Hill area of London and exchanged greetings with some people afterwards.
This is the first time Hasan Mahmud appeared publicly after the fall of the Awami League in the student-people uprising on 5 August last year. There was a rumour that he is not in Bangladesh.
The photos of him exchanging greetings with the acquainted people went viral on social media.
In one of the photos, Hasan Mahmud was seen embracing Syed Faruk, general secretary of the UK chapter of Awami League.
In another photo, he was seen with journalist Syed Anas Pasha, his son and ITV journalist Mahathir Pasha and two young adults.
Speaking about the meeting, Syed Anas Pasha told Prothom Alo, “Syed Faruk, general secretary of the UK chapter of Awami League, is my uncle and we live in the same area in London. He made us acquainted with Hasan Mahmud after the prayer.”
Attempts were made to contact Syed Faruk over phone but he did not pick up the call.