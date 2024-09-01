BNP's 46th founding anniversary today
Today (1 September) is the 46th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
As part of founding anniversary programmes, the party flag will be hoisted at its offices across the country, including its headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area.
The party will pay homage to its founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at his mausoleum in the capital city at 11am.
"BNP will observe its founding anniversary programme on a small scale to convey sympathy to the flood-hit people and stand by them," BNP's assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu told BSS this evening.
The party will also hold a prayer gathering after Asar prayers seeking relief to the plights of the flood affected people in some districts in south and southeastern regions of the country and peace for the departed souls of those killed in the recent student-people movement that ousted the Awami League government, he said.
They will also pray for early recovery of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia side by side with seeking quick return of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to the country, he said.
The expenses of the BNP's founding anniversary programmes have already been donated to the relief fund formed to help the flood affected people.
In this regard, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We will observe informal programmes marking the founding anniversary of BNP by limiting its six-day schedule to one day, on its founding anniversary on 1 September."