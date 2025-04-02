Social media campaign targets BNP over reforms, polls: Fakhrul
The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has alleged that social media campaigns are targeting his party over reforms and election, without blaming anyone directly.
He made the allegation while addressing a view exchange programme with the local party leaders and activists at his residence at Kalibar in Thakurgaon on Wednesday.
He noted that a narrative is being spread on social media that the BNP either prioritises elections over reforms or does not want reforms at all. This is an effort to create a misconception among the people.
Clarifying the BNP’s position, Mirza Fakhrul said his party never advocated for elections first and reforms later. The BNP consistently demanded that minimum reforms – such as election related reforms – be implemented to ensure a fair and acceptable election. Besides, the law and order system and the judicial system should be reformed.
“These three sectors must be reformed. Today’s demand for reforms is actually the BNP's demand. The BNP put forth the 31-point reform proposal, where it clarified its stance on constitutional reforms. There are some settled issues that the BNP does not want to interfere with,” he added.