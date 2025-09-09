July Charter: Consensus Commission to sit with political parties

The National Consensus Commission will hold an official meeting with political parties to discuss the modalities for implementing the July National Charter.

The meeting is likely to be held on Thursday.

Following this, the Commission’s recommendations regarding the July National Charter and its implementation procedure will be forwarded to the political parties and the government.

Previously, the Commission held two rounds of discussions with political parties, during which consensus and decisions were reached on 84 reform proposals. Those were concerning the Constitution, electoral system, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, police and public administration reform.

Those proposals are forming the basis of the July National Charter, the draft of which has already been finalised by the Commission.