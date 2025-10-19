Consensus commission considers referendum under special order to implement July Charter

The National Consensus Commission plans to submit its recommendations to the interim government as soon as possible on how to implement the July National Charter. The commission is considering recommending the issuance of a special order based on which a referendum will be held, and the next parliament will be empowered with a dual role, acting both as a Constitutional Reform Council and as the National Parliament, to implement the Charter.

According to relevant sources, the Consensus Commission is currently weighing two options. One is to recommend that the entire July Charter be placed for a referendum under a special order. The other is to suggest that certain proposals of the Charter be implemented through a special order, while others be placed for a referendum.

Although the July National Charter was signed last Friday, recommendations on how it will be implemented have not yet been finalised. The Commission is expected to submit a comprehensive recommendation to the government within this month. Political parties agree on holding a referendum to implement the Charter. However, there are differences over what the basis of the referendum will be, when it should be held, and how the referendum questions will be framed.