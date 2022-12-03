Journalists criticise using photos of Khaleda, Tarique on ‘media card’

The press card contains photos of General Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP, party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
Tarique, who now lives in London, has been convicted in a number of cases.
Referring to this use of photos of party leaders, Rafiqul said, “This is completely unacceptable for journalists to use this card to cover the event.”
Tarique Rahman was sentenced to life in prison over the heinous August 21, 2004 grenade attack — launched on an Awami League rally to annihilate the party’s leadership, including the then opposition leader and current PM Sheikh Hasina.
An FBI official testified in the money laundering cases against Tarique. The acting chief of BNP has also been accused of instigating mobs in Bangladesh to carry out grisly arson attacks in 2013 that killed many after his party boycotted the election.