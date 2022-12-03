Journalists criticise using photos of Khaleda, Tarique on ‘media card’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s move to force journalists — covering on Saturdays ally in Rajshahi — to put on press cards with photos of BNP’s top leaders has triggered a wave of criticism from local journalists.

Ahead of the party’s rally, the press cards were being distributed yesterday among journalists and they were told to enter the venue wearing the cards.

Enraged by the condition, some journalists even took to social media, raising objections at Tarique Rahman’s photo being used on the press card, as he is a “convicted fugitive”.

Rafiqul Islam, president of Rajshahi Journalists Union, told journalists that “unlike rallies held by other parties, this instruction of making a party card mandatory for journos is really humiliating.”