Get ready for a game like Brazil-Argentina: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul QuaderFile photo

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon his partymen to get ready for a game in the political arena just like the heated game between Brazil and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup. 

He came up with the call while virtually addressing the triennial council of Cumilla Dakshin district Awami League around 3:30 pm on Thursday. 

“This is December. The game is on (Khela Hobe). Cumilla will play. The quarter final of the world cup is ahead where Argentina and Brazil will play. You all get ready as there will be a game in the political arena too,” he said, adding that the game will be against corruption, sabotage, looting, vote rigging, fake voters, communalism and undemocratic forces. 

The council was held in Bagmara High School playground  of Cumilla's Lalmai upazila, with AHM Mustafa Kamal, president of district Awami League, in the chair. 

