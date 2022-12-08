Get ready for a game like Brazil-Argentina: Quader

“This is December. The game is on (Khela Hobe). Cumilla will play. The quarter final of the world cup is ahead where Argentina and Brazil will play. You all get ready as there will be a game in the political arena too,” he said, adding that the game will be against corruption, sabotage, looting, vote rigging, fake voters, communalism and undemocratic forces.
The council was held in Bagmara High School playground of Cumilla's Lalmai upazila, with AHM Mustafa Kamal, president of district Awami League, in the chair.