AL to tackle inner conflict in three city corporations

On the other hand, when various opposition parties, including BNP, are taking to the streets raising question against the election system, everyone is eyeing up the role of the government in this city election, especially ahead of national election. Awami League also intends to demonstrate a fair election in the city polls. While the party is highlighting this, it also wants to ensure the victory of the party candidates. But many of the leaders of the party see the internal conflict in the three cities as a significant.

Matia Chowdhury, a member of Awami League's presidium and deputy leader of parliament, told Prothom Alo, "The city polls will be very fair. Awami League does not care about who wins. Regarding the internal conflict, she said, it is normal to have differences and clashes in a big party. It would be better if it wasn't. We will make efforts to resolve the existing problems. There is nothing to worry about.”

Gazipur City Corporation polls will be held on 25 May. Khulna and Barisal will vote on 12 June. Rajshahi and Sylhet polls will be held on 21 June.