We are in transitional period, a state of uncertainty prevailing: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the current political situation in the country as a 'transitional period'.
He said that although the election is ahead, it is not the ultimate goal. Rather, the main challenge now is to return the country to democracy and to rebuild a democratic culture.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks this Wednesday afternoon at an event held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.
The event—titled the launch of the book “BNP in the 2024 Mass Uprising” and the screening of a documentary—was organised by the BNP and the Nationalist Research Centre.
Mirza Fakhrul delivered a keynote speech as the chief guest. A documentary on the July–August 2024 mass uprising was screened at the event.
The BNP Secretary General said, “Right now we are in a transitional period. There is a state of uncertainty. The election date has been announced, but the schedule is yet to be released. We hope it will be announced soon. But the election is not the end of everything. Through the election, we must return to democracy and build a democratic culture—that is what is most lacking.”
Mirza Fakhrul believes that the judiciary, parliament, the media, and the administration must be made independent and strong to build a sustainable state.
Mirza Fakhrul brought up the repression, enforced disappearances, killings, and false cases filed against BNP leaders and activists over the past 16 years.
He said that the BNP is a liberal democratic party. He does not know whether any other liberal democratic party in the world has gone through such levels of torture, persecution, oppression, and violence.
False cases have been filed against 6 million people. Around 20,000 leaders and activists have been martyred. These must be brought into the historical record and documented. He said new initiatives are being taken to compile these incidents through research.
Referring to the recent debate over reforms, the BNP Secretary General highlighted the party’s longstanding preparations. He said that today people speak loudly about reforms, but they had raised the demand for reforms long ago. If someone tries to present the demand for reforms as a personal achievement, it would be narrow-minded.
Mirza Fakhrul added that the BNP is not a revolutionary party but a liberal democratic one, moving forward with the goal of building a 'rainbow state' inclusive of people of all religions, ethnicities, and viewpoints. He said the BNP’s position is completely clear—'We are liberal democrats'.
The BNP Secretary General said that while verdicts are being delivered against Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity, mobocracy and violence are also ongoing in the country. He said he does not understand what this indicates. He believes that a certain quarter carries out these actions to divert global attention and downplay the importance of these verdicts. He emphasised that it is important to observe whether any group is consciously and cunningly attempting this, or trying to create divisions.
Mirza Fakhrul identified the lack of genuine democratic practice as the root cause of the country’s prolonged political crisis. He said the core principle of democracy is: “I may not agree with you, but I will protect your right to express your opinion, even at the cost of my life.” Unfortunately, many here are unwilling to tolerate others’ opinions.
He recalled BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s stance in support of democracy, noting that even in her brief statements, she provides guidance for the party and the nation: “No revenge, no retaliation; let us all work together to establish democracy.” He also mentioned that Tarique Rahman, living abroad, is playing a role in organising people in support of democracy.
The event was chaired by BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moin Khan. Other speakers included Standing Committee member Selima Rahman, Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Jatiya Zia Parishad leader Professor BM Nagib Hossain, BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna, NPP Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, and Babul Talukdar, editor of the book “BNP in the 2024 Mass Uprising.” Leaders and activists from various levels of the party, including BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's advisor Mahadi Amin were also present.