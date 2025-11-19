We are in transitional period, a state of uncertainty prevailing: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described the current political situation in the country as a 'transitional period'.

He said that although the election is ahead, it is not the ultimate goal. Rather, the main challenge now is to return the country to democracy and to rebuild a democratic culture.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks this Wednesday afternoon at an event held at a hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The event—titled the launch of the book “BNP in the 2024 Mass Uprising” and the screening of a documentary—was organised by the BNP and the Nationalist Research Centre.

Mirza Fakhrul delivered a keynote speech as the chief guest. A documentary on the July–August 2024 mass uprising was screened at the event.