BNP will fail again if tries to push govt: Information Minister

He said BNP tried to push the government on 10 December. But Awami League is not the party which will be knocked down by anyone rather they will fall down and it was proved on 10 December, he added.

He said, “They have changed their tone and BNP leader Mirza Abbas today, Wednesday, said that they don’t want to topple the government. They can understand that their waists were broken on 10 December. And now, they (BNP) are saying that they want to topple the government through fair elections.”

Hasan further said BNP has declared a programme of holding mass processions on 16 January. “We are on the street . . . we will not leave the streets and we will stay on the roads as the party (AL) was born on the street. Besides, BNP was born in cantonment through conspiracies,” he added.