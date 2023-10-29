BNP grand rally: 2 arrested in case filed over killing cop

Two persons on Sunday were arrested from Dhaka and Gaibandha in a case filed over the death of a police constable in a clash during the grand rally of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka Saturday.
The case was filed at Paltan police station in connection with the death of constable Md Amirul Islam Parvez, 32.
Arrested Shamim Reza is the convener of Palashbari upazila unit of Jubo Dal in Gaibandha while Md Sultan was arrested from Demra, Dhaka.
Speaking to the media before the namaj-e-janaza of Amirul Islam at Rajarbagh Police Lines, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman said the two arrested persons were directly involved in the killing of the police member. They were identified analysing CCTV video footage, he added.
Asked, Gaibandha police super Md Kamal Hossain told Prothom Alo that Shamim Reza will be handed over to the DMP.
The leaders and activists of BNP reportedly locked into clashes in six spots in the capital during the party’s grand rally in front of its headquarters in Naya Paltan on Saturday.
Besides constable Amirul, a Jubo Dal leader, Shamim Mia from Mugdha area in the capital was also killed in the clashes.