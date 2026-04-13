What’s behind NCP’s early announcement of candidates for city elections
After coming to power, the BNP has appointed administrators to the city corporations, eradicating any immediate signs of elections in these local government bodies. Even so, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has gone ahead and announced mayoral candidates for five city corporations. At a time when no other party is showing similar activity, this move by the new party has sparked curiosity in the political arena.
Amid international media discussions about the NCP not achieving its expected results in the parliamentary elections, party leaders say the main reason for announcing candidates early is to stay ahead in preparation. They also note that early announcements help introduce candidates to the public in advance and allow the party to organise its structure in relevant areas around those candidates.
A top-level NCP leader, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that about a year before the 13th parliamentary election, Jamaat-e-Islami had declared party candidates in various constituencies. Centered around those candidates, the party was able to boost its organisational structure alongside campaign and outreach activities, and the long preparation had a positive impact on the election results. Keeping that in mind, the NCP has also announced candidates early.
On 29 March, at a press conference, the NCP declared party candidates for mayoral posts in five city corporations, including Dhaka South and North. Party leaders also said candidates for the remaining seven city corporations would be announced soon. They further hinted that candidates for upazila parishad and municipal elections might be announced within April.
After the BNP assumed power, bills related to local government institutions, including city corporations, were passed in parliament—these had earlier been issued as ordinances by the interim government. According to the passed laws, the upcoming city corporation elections will not be held under party symbols.
During parliamentary discussions on 9 April, Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that once the laws are passed, the government will move toward local government elections.
NCP policymakers believe that since local government elections are not directly tied to gaining state power, a candidate’s personal image becomes crucial. They also think that organising party structures around candidates can provide an advantage in elections.
NCP Member Secretary and Rangpur-4 MP Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo, “There is currently an environment for elections in the country. But the BNP is taking control of local government by appointing administrators. We have demanded elections at all levels of local government within six months in phases. In line with that demand, we have begun our preparations.”
The BNP has already appointed administrators in 11 city corporations across the country, all of whom are party leaders. In addition, BNP’s Shahadat Hossain is serving as mayor of Chattogram City Corporation.
Independent or alliance-based election
The NCP contested the 13th parliamentary election as part of an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami. Fielding candidates in 30 constituencies, the party won 6 seats. It also finished second in 17 constituencies, becoming the closest competitor to winning BNP candidates.
NCP policymakers believe that, alongside the political context and support created by the July mass uprising, Jamaat’s vote bank also played a role in the party’s success. However, they also think that other allies in the 11-party bloc benefited from NCP’s support.
After the parliamentary elections, there has been discussion in political circles about whether the NCP will again participate in upcoming local government elections—including city corporations—as part of the same alliance.
Amid that discussion, the NCP has already announced mayoral candidates for five city corporations. These include: Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, party spokesperson, for Dhaka South; Ariful Islam Adeeb, senior joint convener, for Dhaka North, Tarikul Islam for Cumilla; Md Mobashwer Ali for Rajshahi; and Abdur Rahman Afzal for Sylhet.
Although the candidates have been announced individually, two policymakers of the NCP said they are still considering contesting local government elections as part of the 11-party alliance. For now, they are moving ahead with preparations by announcing candidates for top local posts (mayor, upazila chairman, etc.), but if an alliance agreement is reached, some candidates may withdraw. However, if no agreement is reached, they are preparing to contest independently.
When asked, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain said that the party candidates have started preparations for local government elections independently and they are carrying out grassroots, election-oriented organisational activities.
“If a situation arises during the election period that requires an alliance, we will discuss and decide accordingly,” he added.