What’s behind NCP’s early announcement of candidates for city elections

After coming to power, the BNP has appointed administrators to the city corporations, eradicating any immediate signs of elections in these local government bodies. Even so, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has gone ahead and announced mayoral candidates for five city corporations. At a time when no other party is showing similar activity, this move by the new party has sparked curiosity in the political arena.

Amid international media discussions about the NCP not achieving its expected results in the parliamentary elections, party leaders say the main reason for announcing candidates early is to stay ahead in preparation. They also note that early announcements help introduce candidates to the public in advance and allow the party to organise its structure in relevant areas around those candidates.

A top-level NCP leader, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that about a year before the 13th parliamentary election, Jamaat-e-Islami had declared party candidates in various constituencies. Centered around those candidates, the party was able to boost its organisational structure alongside campaign and outreach activities, and the long preparation had a positive impact on the election results. Keeping that in mind, the NCP has also announced candidates early.